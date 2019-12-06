|
|
Wayne Morgan
Newark - Wayne N. Morgan, 79, of Newark, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at his home. He was born October 28, 1940 in Kinniconick, KY to the late Arthur and Eva (Elliott) Morgan.
Wayne was raised in Lewis County, Ky. He attended Lima Shawnee High School and graduated from Grove City High School in 1958. He went on to earn his Bachelor's Degree from The Ohio State University. Wayne had a successful career as a Bridge Superintendent for A.J. Baltes Company, The Lathrop Company and the VN Holderman Company. Mr. Morgan then started his own construction and development business, Wayne N. Morgan Company, as a General Contractor. He was a proud 32nd Degree Mason.
He is survived by his loving companion of 20 years, Fran Townsend; two sons, Randall Morgan of Columbus and Travis Morgan of Ft. Myers, FL; grandchildren, Alexandra (Geno) Scarsella, Miranda Morgan, Mackenzie Morgan, Braquel Carlock, Ashton Morgan, Britton Morgan, Crystal Morgan, Lindsi Moore, Cody Moore, T.J. Morgan, and Madi-Lynn Morgan; 14 great grandchildren, and two sisters, Joyce (Dick) Kennard of Taveras, FL and Debby (Pat) Rosenmund of Howey in the Hills, FL.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Wesley Morgan; and grandson, Trenton Morgan.
Private family services will be held.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019