Wayne R. Carlyle
Newark - Wayne R. Carlyle, age 95, of Newark, passed away at his residence on Thursday, March 26, 2020 with his loving family by his bedside. He was born in Union Township, Licking County, on May 30, 1924 to the late John William and Iona Hazel (Weekly) Carlyle.
Wayne proudly served his country in the United States Navy in World War II, serving in European and Pacific Theaters, North and South Pacific, Invasion of Okinawa, Occupation of Nagasaki, Japan and some time in China Duty. He is a Life Member of the DESA. He was a member of The First Presbyterian Church of Newark for 63 years. A life member of Elks Lodge #391, F & AM Newark Masonic Lodge #97 for 64 years and 32nd Degree Scottish Rite, Valley of Columbus. After Wayne's time in the U.S. Navy he worked for The Pure Oil Company for 20+ years, retiring from Owens Corning Tech Center Granville as a millwright on December 31, 1982.
Wayne loved all sports, he was a 50-year season ticket holder of The Ohio State University, football and basketball games, and played in the Industrial Golf League in Granville for 49 years.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce L. Carlyle; step-son, John (Judi) Ward; granddaughters, Monique (Kayla) Babe, Judy Bradley and JoAnn Van Handel; great-grandchildren, Rosalee, Taylor, Hunter, Paris and Donny; a brother, Donald K. (Janet) Carlyle and various nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Marian (Lake) Carlyle; sisters, Louise M. (Carlyle) Gurney, Doris (Carlyle) LaChapelle and Jeanette Carlyle; and a brother, Virgil Carlyle.
Private graveside funeral services were held at Cedar Hill Cemetery on Friday, March 27. A public celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.
The funeral home is accepting cards for family and friends unable to attend services due to the current health emergency. An online tribute and memorial condolences may be viewed and shared at www.hendersonvanatta.com
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020