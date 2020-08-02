Wayne Wright
Heath - A viewing celebrating the life of Wayne C. Wright will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 PM at Heath Church of Christ. Graveside service will follow on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in Zanesville Memorial Park. David Linn and Dave Mason will officiate.
*Please wear facial coverings and abide by social distancing.
Wayne, 84, of Heath, was freed from his chair and the prison of his mind Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Arlington Care Center. He was born January 3, 1936 in Frazeysburg, Ohio, a son of the late Bart and Lillie Wright. He was a graduate of Frazeysburg High School where he excelled in basketball, lettering all four years. After graduation, Wayne worked in several varied fields, including as a linesman for the telephone company, a meat cutter and a journeyman plasterer. Wayne eventually found his calling as a barber and graduated from the OSU Barber College (formerly Andrews Barber College) and began what would be a long and successful career, spanning 45 years, cutting and styling hair. He was a member of the Heath Church of Christ, where he served as a Deacon and Assistant Sunday School Superintendent for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Carole (Eppley) Wright, who he married September 5, 1959. Prior to having his own children, Wayne opened his home to foster Merri Ann Byers, shortly thereafter adopting Randall Eppley Wright (Elizabeth) and then adopting Erick Wayne Wright (Joni Burger). Wayne's daughter Garnett Sue Andrews (Rick and sons Bryan, Brent and Stephen) was born a few years later. He has two grandchildren, Ashley Jordan Wright and Joshua David Wright. He is also survived by his sisters Clarabelle (Dale) Fairall, Evelyn (Kenny) Sidle, Anna (Kenny) Wolford and his brother Joseph Wright and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sisters Mary (Bink) Corder, Ruth (Merrill) Bodine, Edith (Chester) Flowers, Dorothy (Don) Feasel and Betty (Robert) German.
A special thanks to the Arlington Care Center and Hospice of Central Ohio
. Wayne received the most excellent care and we will forever be grateful.
Also, thank you to all of Wayne's Style & Barber Parlor's former customers. Your patronage brought joy and purpose to his life and enabled him to enjoy a long and rewarding career serving people.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio
.
The Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wright family: www.hoskinsonfuneral.com