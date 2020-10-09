Wilfred O. "Wil" Bowers
Heath - A graveside service celebrating the life of Wilfred O. "Wil" Bowers, age 92, of Heath, will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, at Newark Memorial Gardens with Pastor Ralph Gordon officiating. Military honors will be observed by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
Wilfred was born January 22, 1928 in Muskingum County, Ohio to the late Clyde A. and Bertha Mildred (Woodward) Bowers. He passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at his home.
Wilfred was a veteran of the United States Navy and honorably served his country during World War II. He retired from the Unocal Corporation where he worked on oil pipelines. He was a member of the Hanover Lodge #33 F & AM, Teheran Grotto, Ganado Council #395, Chapter #482, Commandry #101, El Kalah Shrine, BPOE of Moab, Utah, Fraternal Order of Eagles #387, Moose Lodge #499, Druids #41, VFW #1060 and American Legion Post #85.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia L. (Wishon) Bowers; brother, Lowell W. (Nancy) Bowers of Newark; sister-in-law, Marilyn S. "Susie" Bowers of Newark; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda A. (Scheffler) Bowers on August 4, 1995; brothers, Clyde and Lyle Bowers; and sisters, Arlene Bowers and Lois George.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio
