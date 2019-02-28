Willard D. Thompson, Jr.



Newark - A Memorial Service for Willard D. Thompson, Jr. will be held at 11am, on Saturday March 2, 2019, at the Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home in Newark. Pastor Dan McLaughlin will officiate. Family and friends may call from 10am, until the 11am service time, at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st Street. Inurnment will be in Wilson Cemetery at a later date.



Mr. Thompson, age 83, of Newark, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at his home. He was born March 9, 1935, in Zanesville, a son of the late Willard D. and Viola (Wolfe) Thompson, Sr. He was a retired foreman at Rockwell. An accomplished woodworker, he also enjoyed camping, fishing and canoeing. A man of faith, he was a member of the Faith Fellowship Church in Johnstown, the Full Gospel Businessman's Association and had been a Boy Scout leader.



Surviving are his wife Kathryn (Bolen) Thompson; son, Kerry L. Thompson (Steve Cox); step-children, Elizabeth, Kirsten and Mathew Upchurch; brothers, Everett Thompson (Betty); Glenn Thompson (Carol); grandchildren, Everett Cox, Patrick Sullivan and Stephanie Sullivan and step-grandchildren, twins, Chase and Tyler Upchurch.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Frances Kay Thompson and his daughters, Kimberly G. Taylor and Barbara L. Sullivan.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio.



To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com Published in the Advocate on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary