|
|
Willard Tunis Baxter
Willard Tunis Baxter was born on September 9, 1933 in Portsmouth, Scioto County, Ohio, the son of David Madison Baxter and Francis Mahalia (Mershon) Baxter. Tunis, as he was known by his family, went to local public schools, both in New Boston and Portsmouth, graduating on May 26, 1952 from Glenwood High School in New Boston. While in high school, he lettered in several sports and was drafted by the St. Louis Browns to play professional baseball. He married Donna Mae Fisher on December 14, 1952 and celebrated 64 years of marriage at Brookdale Deland Senior Living. Tunis spent his days searching the Senior Living Center for the love of his life until his death on August 30, 2019. He was also proceeded in death by his parents and his brothers, George Dean and Robert Lee Baxter.
During Tunis and Donna Mae's life together, Tunis was inducted into the United States Army on July 2, 1953 and served as a Radio Operator in the Korean Conflict where he received the Korean Service Ribbon, the United Nations Service Medal, and the National Defense Ribbon. He separated from military service on May 19, 1955. On his return from the Korean Conflict, he joined the Newark, Ohio City Fire Department where he served honorably until his retirement in 1985. Donna and Tunis joined Second Presbyterian Church on October 27, 1963. He served as a Trustee during his membership. He was a member of Acme Masonic Lodge 554 F & AM in Newark, Ohio for 62 years. Professionally, Tunis expanded his paint contracting and handy man business in his retirement. Tunis is survived by his elder brother, John David Baxter his three children and their spouses: Curtis and Sherri (Sidle) Baxter; daughter, Cynthia (Baxter) Sherman; Colin and Vicki (Dugan) Baxter. His eight grandchildren and their spouses are: Stephen and Christine (Meyer) Baxter; Sarah (Baxter) and Jeffery Garrette; Tiffany (Stasel) and Justin Selders; Amber (Stasel) and Dale Belknap; and Dustin and Juanita (Huntzinger) Stasel; Lauren (Baxter) and Michael Pavis, Rachel (Baxter) and Garrett Baldoni, and Nicholas Baxter. His eleven great-grandchildren are: Audrey and Rory Baxter, Gavin and Spencer Garrette, Aiden, Brenna, and Dylan Selders, Kendall, Austin, and Hunter Belknap, and Melody Stasel. His children, their spouses, and great-grandchildren were the stars in the constellation of his extended family. Tunis celebrated their accomplishments and joys and he grieved their losses and hurts. He taught his family the importance of faith in God, hard work, and loyalty to one another. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Second Presbyterian Church, 42 East Church Street, Newark, Ohio at 11:00 a.m. The service will be officiated by The Reverend Todd Tracy. Donations may be made to Second Presbyterian Church, 42 East Church Street, Newark, Ohio 43055.
Published in the Advocate on Oct. 6, 2019