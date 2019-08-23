|
William A. "Bill" Bibart
Plainwell, MI. - Bill passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at his home in Plainwell. He was born June 14, 1945 in Newark, Ohio, the son of James and Helen (Munkachy) Bibart. Bill graduated from Newark High School and earned his bachelor's degree from Michigan State University and his master's degree from Central Michigan University. For 25 years he had taught business at Garber High School in Essexville until his retirement in 1994. In his free time Bill enjoyed spending time in the Petoskey area, boating, fishing with his grandchildren, fly fishing, golfing and coaching football and swim. Bill had lived in Essexville for 40 years and was a member of the Bay City Elks. In 1969 in Henderson, Kentucky he married Karen Bland who survives. Also surviving are his children, Ashley (Kyle) Nelson of Plainwell, James (Carla) Bibart of Huntington Woods and Allyson (Dave) Rademacher of Wisconsin; grandchildren, Jackson, Sofia, William, Aiden and Alex and his siblings, Dick (Lois) Bibart and Mary (Gerry) Billy. He was preceded in death by his parents. According to his wishes cremation has taken place. A private family gathering will be held at a later time. Contributions in memory of Bill may be made to or to Christian Neighbors. Messages of condolence may be posted at www.WinkelFuneralHome.com
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 23, 2019