William "Bill" A. Eiginger
Hebron - Private calling hours and funeral services celebrating the life of William "Bill" A. Eiginger, 58, of Hebron, will be held with his family at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, with Rev. Daniel Bogre as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
Bill, a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on October 10, 1961, to Mary (Claffey) Eiginger of Pleasantville, and the late Fred Eiginger.
A devoted husband and father, Bill was owner and operator of Unifab Heating and Cooling. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and target shooting. Bill was also a longtime fan of music, most notably classic rock, and enjoyed conducting laser light shows for family and friends.
In addition to his mother, Bill will be greatly missed by his wife, Dr. Ann Haynes; his son, John Eiginger; sisters, Diane Gramlich, Debbie (Dave) Shook, and Lisa (Russ) Morton; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gene (Ann) Haynes; several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; and nieces and nephews.
The funeral home is accepting cards and tokens of sympathy for the Eiginger family from those unable to attend services due to the current restrictions. Your condolences for the family and memories of Bill can also be shared by visiting: www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020