Services
Law-Baker Funeral Home - Utica
34 North Main St. PO Box 456
Utica, OH 43080
740-892-2141
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Law-Baker Funeral Home - Utica
34 North Main St. PO Box 456
Utica, OH 43080
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Law-Baker Funeral Home - Utica
34 North Main St. PO Box 456
Utica, OH 43080
View Map
More Obituaries for William McCauley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William A. "Mac" McCauley


1948 - 2019
William A. "Mac" McCauley Obituary
William "Mac" A. McCauley

St. Louisville - A funeral service for William "Mac" A. McCauley, 70 of St. Louisville, will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, April 12, 2019 at Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica with Pastor Jason Snyder officiating. Burial will follow in Eden Cemetery with military honors provided by the Licking County Veteran's Alliance.

Friends may call 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the funeral home.

Mac passed away April 3, 2019 at his residence, He was born October 23, 1948, in Bloomington, IL to Norma J. (Miller) Rees and the late William H. McCauley.

He was a U.S. Navy Vietnam Veteran, an avid gardener and OSU fan. Mac loved music, friends, fishing and animals, especially his dogs.

He is survived by his mother and step-father, Norma J. and Larry Rees of Newark; sister and brother-in-law, Carol Jo and Alan Swartz of Indianapolis, IN; brothers and sisters-in-law, Russell and Diane Lawyer, Jr. of Atlanta, GA, Dan and Kathy McCauley of Indianapolis, IN.

He is preceded in death by father and two nieces, Carrie and Lori Swartz.

To sign an online guest book visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 7, 2019
