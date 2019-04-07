|
William "Mac" A. McCauley
St. Louisville - A funeral service for William "Mac" A. McCauley, 70 of St. Louisville, will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, April 12, 2019 at Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica with Pastor Jason Snyder officiating. Burial will follow in Eden Cemetery with military honors provided by the Licking County Veteran's Alliance.
Friends may call 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the funeral home.
Mac passed away April 3, 2019 at his residence, He was born October 23, 1948, in Bloomington, IL to Norma J. (Miller) Rees and the late William H. McCauley.
He was a U.S. Navy Vietnam Veteran, an avid gardener and OSU fan. Mac loved music, friends, fishing and animals, especially his dogs.
He is survived by his mother and step-father, Norma J. and Larry Rees of Newark; sister and brother-in-law, Carol Jo and Alan Swartz of Indianapolis, IN; brothers and sisters-in-law, Russell and Diane Lawyer, Jr. of Atlanta, GA, Dan and Kathy McCauley of Indianapolis, IN.
He is preceded in death by father and two nieces, Carrie and Lori Swartz.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 7, 2019