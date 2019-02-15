Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
5:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Anders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Anders Jr.


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Anders Jr. Obituary
William Anders Jr.

Newark - William Walter Anders Jr, 85, of Newark, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Arlington Nursing Home. He was born September 10, 1933 in Orrville, OH to the late William Anders Sr. and Marcellett (Nixon) Anders.

William was class treasurer of the 1953 class of Zanesville/ Lash High School where he also earned All Ohio football honors. He then attended college at Wilmington College on a football scholarship. He was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran, serving four years aboard the U.S.S. Robert L. Wilson. He retired from AT&T as a Section Chief after 30 plus years of service. He was a member of the Moose and American Legion. He was an avid boater and fisherman, loved the Buckeyes, golfing, and spending time with his family. He was a wonderful man, loving husband, and dedicated father, grandfather, and friend.

He is survived by his son, Michael Anders (Beth) of Newark; daughters, Debbie Grubb (Randy) of Leesburg, VA and Michele Arnold of Newark; nine grandchildren, Michael, Tonya, Amanda, Jesse, Allie, Brad, Maria, Weston, and Eddie; wife, Bonnie O'Brien; her children, Jill Hutchinson (Jeff), Doug O'Brien (Sue), and Jeff O'Brien (Sherry); and grandchildren, Ian and McKenzie; the mother of William's children, Linda King; several great grandchildren; and a father and grandfather figure to many who were considered family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Lora Gorsuch; and grandson, Brian Gorsuch.

Memorial contributions may be made to the - Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215 or

A celebration of life will be Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 3-5 PM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark. A time for memory sharing will begin at 4:00 PM and military honors presented by the Licking County Veterans Alliance will begin at 5:00 PM.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder & Advocate on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now