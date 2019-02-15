William Anders Jr.



Newark - William Walter Anders Jr, 85, of Newark, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Arlington Nursing Home. He was born September 10, 1933 in Orrville, OH to the late William Anders Sr. and Marcellett (Nixon) Anders.



William was class treasurer of the 1953 class of Zanesville/ Lash High School where he also earned All Ohio football honors. He then attended college at Wilmington College on a football scholarship. He was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran, serving four years aboard the U.S.S. Robert L. Wilson. He retired from AT&T as a Section Chief after 30 plus years of service. He was a member of the Moose and American Legion. He was an avid boater and fisherman, loved the Buckeyes, golfing, and spending time with his family. He was a wonderful man, loving husband, and dedicated father, grandfather, and friend.



He is survived by his son, Michael Anders (Beth) of Newark; daughters, Debbie Grubb (Randy) of Leesburg, VA and Michele Arnold of Newark; nine grandchildren, Michael, Tonya, Amanda, Jesse, Allie, Brad, Maria, Weston, and Eddie; wife, Bonnie O'Brien; her children, Jill Hutchinson (Jeff), Doug O'Brien (Sue), and Jeff O'Brien (Sherry); and grandchildren, Ian and McKenzie; the mother of William's children, Linda King; several great grandchildren; and a father and grandfather figure to many who were considered family.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Lora Gorsuch; and grandson, Brian Gorsuch.



Memorial contributions may be made to the - Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215 or



A celebration of life will be Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 3-5 PM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark. A time for memory sharing will begin at 4:00 PM and military honors presented by the Licking County Veterans Alliance will begin at 5:00 PM.



Published in the Times Recorder & Advocate on Feb. 15, 2019