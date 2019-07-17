|
William B. "Bill" Diehl, Jr.
Newark - William B. "Bill' Diehl, 84 of Newark passed away on Sunday July 14, 2019 at the Arlington Care Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 16, 1935 in Newark to William B. Diehl, Sr. and Loretta (Bolander) Diehl. In honoring his wishes there will be no visitation or services.
Bill was a retired machinist at Rockwell International. He was a skillful welder, "Jack of all trades", an avid fisherman and member of the Claylick Bowhunters Club.
Survivors include his daughters, Deanna "Dee" Diehl of Newark, Gina Diehl (David Hackley) of Mt. Vernon; grandchildren, Nicole, Ashley, Gavin their mother Cheri, Brianna, Makalea, Seth, Sophia; eleven great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, James (Marcella) Diehl, Brenda (Gary) Lucas, Cathy D. (Dennis) Henning all of Hardinsburg, KY, Marion Scott (Stephanie) Diehl of Custer, KY, Mary Sue (John) Clemons of Westview, KY, Tayce (Delphus) Jeffries of Garfield, KY, Monica (Clancy) Rollins of Edison, OH, John Bolander of Newark; 22 nieces, nephews; special friends, Bud Erlenbach, Robin Barr, Robin Bliss and those at the Bow Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death, by his soulmate and loving wife of 56 years, Bonnie (Gartner) Diehl on September 15, 2015; brothers, Charles William Diehl, Sr., Douglas Diehl.
The family requests memorial contributions to the Claylick Bowhunters Club, C/o Cheryl Leffman 17958 Miles Road, SE Newark, OH 43056-9129
