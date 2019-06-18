William "Bill" Barclay



Granville - William Ernest "Bill" Barclay, 85, of Granville, died Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was born June 3, 1934 in Newark to the late William Robert and Celia Winifred (Gamble) Barclay.



Bill retired from Rockwell after 33 years of service. He was owner/operator of Barclay's Photo X-Press in the Southgate Shopping Center for 15 years. Bill enjoyed riding his tractor and loved to mow grass and plow snow for his neighbors. One of his first jobs was working at a traveling carnival doing electrical work and working on a farm for Charlie Hyatt. In his later years, he drove a tractor for school tours at Lynd's Fruit Farm. Bill was a member of the Newark Eagles #387 and enjoyed watching NASCAR, motorcycle riding, and Ohio State football. The most valuable things in his life were his tractor, children and family. Bill was welcomed everywhere he went and created a fun and loving atmosphere and always made the best of every situation. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew and loved him.



He is survived by two sons, Claude (Robin) of Newark and Mark of Lillington, NC; two daughters, Beverly Barclay Ryan (Ronald) of Newark and Sharon Barclay Showman (David) of Ostrander; eight grandchildren, William Reid, Lauren Lowendick (John), Sara Green (Josh), Matthew Barclay (Rebecca), Nicole Barclay (Corbin Schnorf), Katrina Showman (Theo Feaster), Alesha Showman (Tyler Nelson), and Ginger Barclay; and 11 great grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen Bernice (Petticord) Barclay; daughter-in-law, Kathryn (Walker) Barclay; and brother, Kenneth Dale Barclay.



Visitation will be Wednesday, June 19th from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark, where the funeral service will be Thursday, June 20th at 1:00 PM with Pastor John Girard officiating. Burial will follow the service in Cedar Hill Cemetery.



To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com Published in the Advocate on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary