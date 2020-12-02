William "Dick" Barrett
Heath - William "Dick" Barrett, age 74, of Heath, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 30, 2020.
Dick was born on February 14, 1946 in Newark to the late Joseph L. Barrett and Dorothy M. (Bell) Probasco.
A graduate of Newark High School, Dick spent his entire career as a self-employed, multi-talented craftsman in the construction field where his specialties included electrical, commercial paper hanging, woodworking and general construction.
He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Wanda E. (Campbell) Barrett; son, John "Jay" Barrett; daughter-in-law, Jeanne Miller; grandchildren, Nathan, Zachary, Lindsay, Alyssa, Casey, Brittany, Jessica, Tana and Takia; two brothers, Tom (Peggy) Barrett of Enterprise, Alabama, and Brian (Theresa) Barrett of Newark; numerous nieces and nephews; and his two faithful companions, Maggie Mae and Lexi.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Richard T. Barrett; daughter, Kimberly D. Barrett and his sister, Roberta "Bobbi" Turner.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Central Ohio
, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058-0430 or the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Drive, Heath, Ohio 43056.
The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark is assisting the Barrett family with arrangements.
