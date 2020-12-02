1/1
William "Dick" Barrett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Dick" Barrett

Heath - William "Dick" Barrett, age 74, of Heath, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 30, 2020.

Dick was born on February 14, 1946 in Newark to the late Joseph L. Barrett and Dorothy M. (Bell) Probasco.

A graduate of Newark High School, Dick spent his entire career as a self-employed, multi-talented craftsman in the construction field where his specialties included electrical, commercial paper hanging, woodworking and general construction.

He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Wanda E. (Campbell) Barrett; son, John "Jay" Barrett; daughter-in-law, Jeanne Miller; grandchildren, Nathan, Zachary, Lindsay, Alyssa, Casey, Brittany, Jessica, Tana and Takia; two brothers, Tom (Peggy) Barrett of Enterprise, Alabama, and Brian (Theresa) Barrett of Newark; numerous nieces and nephews; and his two faithful companions, Maggie Mae and Lexi.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Richard T. Barrett; daughter, Kimberly D. Barrett and his sister, Roberta "Bobbi" Turner.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058-0430 or the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Drive, Heath, Ohio 43056.

The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark is assisting the Barrett family with arrangements.

Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9864
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved