Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Resources
More Obituaries for William Bricker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Steve" Bricker


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William "Steve" Bricker Obituary
William "Steve" Bricker

Newark - William Steven "Steve" Bricker, 73, of Newark, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at his home. He was born September 18, 1945 in Preston, England to the late William and Irene (Gardner) Bricker.

Steve was a U.S. Army veteran. He worked for Granville Township for over 30 years. He enjoyed fishing and cheering for the Buckeyes. He was a member of the Moose where he had previously served as an officer. Steve was kind hearted, gentle, and a friend to all who met him. He will be missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his son, Ben (Katie) Bricker of Middletown, DE; two grandchildren, Olivia and Van Bricker; brother, Paul Bricker; sister, Pam Bridges; and brother-in-law, David (Paige Ferguson) Tritt.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen "Kate" Bricker.

Following Steve's request, no funeral services will be held.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now