William "Steve" Bricker



Newark - William Steven "Steve" Bricker, 73, of Newark, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at his home. He was born September 18, 1945 in Preston, England to the late William and Irene (Gardner) Bricker.



Steve was a U.S. Army veteran. He worked for Granville Township for over 30 years. He enjoyed fishing and cheering for the Buckeyes. He was a member of the Moose where he had previously served as an officer. Steve was kind hearted, gentle, and a friend to all who met him. He will be missed by his family and friends.



He is survived by his son, Ben (Katie) Bricker of Middletown, DE; two grandchildren, Olivia and Van Bricker; brother, Paul Bricker; sister, Pam Bridges; and brother-in-law, David (Paige Ferguson) Tritt.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen "Kate" Bricker.



Following Steve's request, no funeral services will be held.



