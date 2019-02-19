William C. Bradley



Heath - A funeral service for William C. Bradley, 58, of Heath, will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, with Pastor Greg Robbins officiating. Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.



Bill passed away February 17, 2019, at the Selma Markowitz Hospice Care Center. He was born July 19, 1960, in Springfield, OH, to Jack and Beverly (Archer) Bradley.



Bill was a 1978 graduate of Heath High School and worked for Nestle R&D in Marysville, Ohio. Bill was a fun-loving guy who loved his family and had many close friends. He enjoyed the outdoors, traveling, motorcycles, camping, and loved making memories.



In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Kimberly K. (Bates) Bradley; daughters, Kelsey (Ryan Hite) Bradley of Newark and Emalee (Rylee Kelly) Bradley of Heath; brother, Jack (Beverly) Bradley of TN; sisters, Kristi Bradley of Newark and Judi Bradley of Hebron; father-in-law and mother-in-law, George (Judy) Bates of Heath; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Pam (Mike) Hughes), Mandy (Junior) Rector, and Jennifer (Shawn) McDonald all of Heath; four nieces; two nephews; one great-niece; two great-nephews, and special pets, Lebron and Harley.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio P.O. Box 430 Newark, Ohio 43058-0430.



