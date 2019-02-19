Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Bradley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William C. Bradley


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William C. Bradley Obituary
William C. Bradley

Heath - A funeral service for William C. Bradley, 58, of Heath, will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, with Pastor Greg Robbins officiating. Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.

Bill passed away February 17, 2019, at the Selma Markowitz Hospice Care Center. He was born July 19, 1960, in Springfield, OH, to Jack and Beverly (Archer) Bradley.

Bill was a 1978 graduate of Heath High School and worked for Nestle R&D in Marysville, Ohio. Bill was a fun-loving guy who loved his family and had many close friends. He enjoyed the outdoors, traveling, motorcycles, camping, and loved making memories.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Kimberly K. (Bates) Bradley; daughters, Kelsey (Ryan Hite) Bradley of Newark and Emalee (Rylee Kelly) Bradley of Heath; brother, Jack (Beverly) Bradley of TN; sisters, Kristi Bradley of Newark and Judi Bradley of Hebron; father-in-law and mother-in-law, George (Judy) Bates of Heath; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Pam (Mike) Hughes), Mandy (Junior) Rector, and Jennifer (Shawn) McDonald all of Heath; four nieces; two nephews; one great-niece; two great-nephews, and special pets, Lebron and Harley.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio P.O. Box 430 Newark, Ohio 43058-0430.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now