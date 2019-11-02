|
William D. "Bill" Neighbarger
Newark - William D. "Bill" Neighbarger, age 69, of Newark, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife, sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center (operated by Hospice of Central Ohio).
Bill was born on March 22, 1950 in Mount Vernon, Ohio to the late Ralph Steward and Norma Jean (Ansel) Neighbarger. He was a 1968 graduate of Mount Vernon High School and entered the United States Navy following graduation. He served in the Vietnam War on the U.S.S. Constellation. After returning home, Bill went on to become an electrician and provided excellent service for over 45 years.
On April 5th 1975 he married Thea Jean Cagnon and together they raised three amazing sons, Greg, Eric, and Brian, who all served in the United States Marine Corps. Bill was an avid pool player and enjoyed 20 years of tournaments and playing at the Elbow Lounge.
Left to honor and remember Bill are his wife, Thea; his three sons, Greg (Joy), Eric (Miranda), and Brian; four grandchildren, Airika, Gaven, Alaina, and Hazel; a sister, Liz; brothers, John (Pam) and Kenny (Karen); and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Chuck.
Bill will be remembered for his humor, love of coffee, chocolate, orange slices, and of course, Queen Anne's chocolate covered cherries.
A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio.
