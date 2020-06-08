William E. "Bill" Hoffer
William E. "Bill" Hoffer

Newark - William E. "Bill" Hoffer, age 83, of Newark, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Arlington Care Center.

He was born June 17, 1936 in Newark, Ohio to the late Samuel and Garnet (Bolton) Hoffer.

Bill was a Newark High School graduate, receiving his Ohio High School Equivalence Diploma in 1997.

Bill retired from Rockwell International (Meritor) in 1995 after 40 years of service. He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play a variety of sports and dance. Bill had many interests, including history and the Civil War. He was an avid reader and a fan of westerns, particularly Louis Lamour. He also loved animals, especially dogs. He had many faithful companions over his lifetime.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Charlotte L. (Pettibone) Hoffer, whom he married on December 15, 1962; two sons, Chuck (Connie) McKee of Newark and Jack (Sandra) McKee of Chesapeake, VA; a daughter, Mickie (Dan) Archer of Newark; five grandchildren, Heidi (Derek) Hopkins, Jackie Archer, Travis Archer, Shelly Dwiggins and Kristin (Jon) Couser; numerous great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a great-great grandchild.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Martha Dermer, Monie Diehl, Margie Barnhart and Wanda Kimble; a brother, Samuel Hoffer; and two grandchildren, Michael Boykin and Christopher Boykin.

Private graveside services will be held at Barnes Cemetery, with Pastor Wes Humble officiating.

Due to the current health emergency the funeral home is accepting cards from family and friends from those unable to attend.

The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark is assisting the family with arrangements.

Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Hoffer family.






Published in Advocate from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
