William E. Keaser
Newark - William "Bill" E. Keaser, age 72, of Newark, passed away at his home on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was born on November 16, 1947 to the late Carl and Evelyn (Klockner) Keaser in Newark, OH.
A private service will be held at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home and Bill will be laid to rest at Newark Memorial Gardens.
Bill proudly served his country as a member of the US Army for 4 years during Vietnam as an infantry medic. He obtained the rank of Sergeant. Bill then worked at local car dealerships as a parts manager for over 30 years, before working for Newark City Schools for 21 years. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting and working on cars as a backyard mechanic. After retirement, he took up woodworking as well. Bill was an avid NASCAR and OSU sports fan.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Pamula (Deweese) Keaser. He also leaves behind his son, William (Sherry) Keaser II; grandchildren, Cassidy (Steven) Moize and Ashley (Tony) Cowans; great grandchildren, Natalie Rose Ann Moize and Joel Anthony Cowans; siblings, Carlene Hottinger and Carl M. (Linda) Keaser, Jr; dog and best buddy, Hooch; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his sister, Judy (Phil) Smith.
The family would like to give special thank you to the staff at Home Instead Senior Care for all their love and compassion over the last year and a half.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio
, PO Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.
