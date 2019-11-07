Services
Columbus - William "Bill" Frank Kaiser, 90, passed away November 6, 2019. Bill was born July 11, 1929 to August and Florence (Eckert) Kaiser. He proudly served in the United States Navy. Bill was a faithful member of Blessed Sacrament. He loved to read, cooking, boating, bowling and get updates about his granddaughters. He was married to Annabel for 56 years. Bill will be deeply missed by his; daughter Theresa "Terri" (Lee) Slaughter; granddaughters Brianna King, Brittney Slaughter; brother James Kaiser. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, wife and brother Gene. Memorial services to be announced at a later date which will be held at Blessed Sacrament in Newark, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Ann's and Palliative Care Team at Mt. Carmel East. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -