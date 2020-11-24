William "Stacey" Hall
Heath - William "Stacey" Hall of Heath, Ohio, passed peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital when his young heart of 96 years finally gave out. He was born July 30, 1924 in Steubenville, Ohio to the late William and Kathryn Hall.
Stacey graduated from Newark High School's "Great Class of 1942". He was a Veteran of the US Army Air Corps (Air Force) serving during WWII where he was a 2nd Lieutenant, co-piloting B-17 bombers and having been awarded the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Service Award. After the war, Stacey returned home to Newark and was very active in the community. He was employed by Pure Oil Company and later McDonnell's Shoe Store on South Second Street in Downtown Newark. He eventually became owner of the shoe store and moved its location to the north side of the Courthouse Square. He was in the retail shoe business for 23 years. Stacey was a life member of Newark Elks Lodge 391, a Master Mason in the Newark Masonic Lodge Acme 554, Past President of the Licking County Shrine Club, Past President of the Newark Downtown Association, a member of Phi Sigma Chi and Past President of the Alpha Sigma Chapter. He was an avid golfer and once shot a Double Eagle at Moundbuilders Country Club on the Par 5 Hole #11. Stacey loved playing cards, especially Euchre with family during the holidays. He was known by all as a true gentleman.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Mary (Huber) Hall; two sons, Jeff (Helen) Hall and Doug Hall; grandson, Philip Hall; nephews, Tim (Merrilee) Huber and David (Lynn) Huber; nieces, Cindy Huber and Susan Thompson; and several grandnephews and grandnieces.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Gray and Bernice Walter.
Funeral services will be held privately where he will be laid to rest at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Newark.
