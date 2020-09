William Hubert MillerPataskala - William Hubert Miller, age 55, of Pataskala, Ohio, passed away on September 14, 2020. William was born April 20, 1965 to Williard and Juanita (Justice) Miller in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. William is survived by his mother, Juanita Branham; brothers, Tom (Jenny) Branham, Steven Branham, Lynn Branham; sister, Yvonne Miller; nephews, Tyler and Austin Branham, and niece, Sommer Branham. He was preceded in death by his father, Williard Miller. There will be a private visitation with burial at Glen Rest Memorial Estate, Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com