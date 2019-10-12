Services
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9864
William Jonathan "Willie" Hall

William "Willie" Jonathan Hall Obituary
William "Willie" Jonathan Hall

NEWARK - A gathering of family and friends for William "Willie" Jonathan Hall, age 22, of Newark, will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service.

Willie passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at his home. He was born November 7, 1996 in Newark, Ohio.

He is survived by his mother, Deirdre "Dee" (Scarberry) Hall; two brothers, Patrick Hall of New Lexington and Gary Hall II of Newark; grandparents, Sandra Hall, Tina and John Kuhn, and Pam Scarberry; nephews, James, Karsin, Jensin and Gunnar and niece, Kalani. Also surviving are close family friends, Victoria and Samantha Edmond, Matthew Norman and Kathryn and Carl Aeby as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gary E. Hall I (2011); as well as James Hall and William Scarberry, Jr.

Memorial contributions may be made in care of the funeral home or via the Go Fund Me account the family has established in Willie's name.

Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Hall family.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
