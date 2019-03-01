|
William Joseph Hosler Sr.
Granville - A Mass of Christian Burial for William "Bill" Joseph Hosler Sr., 86, of Granville, will be held at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 10:00 A.M., Monday, March 4, 2019, with Msgr. Paul Enke as celebrant. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery with military honors provided by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
Bill died at his home on Monday, February 25, 2019. He was born in Urbana, Illinois on July 5, 1932 to the late Leo Dale and Agnes Rose (Armstrong) Hosler. He graduated from Potomac High School and married his high school sweetheart, Bette, in November 1953. Bill joined the Air Force at that time and they embarked on a lifelong, loving journey together that inspired their children and all who met them.
After serving his country, Bill began a 31-year career at the Newark Air Force Base as a systems analyst for the Minuteman missile guidance system. He embraced the ever-changing cutting-edge computer technology and excelled at each new challenge. At retirement from the Air Force Base in 1987, he and Bette expanded their small business, Country Herbs, into a successful venture that served their community and shipped nationwide until their second retirement in 2004.
A lifelong learner, Bill enjoyed reading and discovering facts about the world around him. He was known as a man full of wisdom, and never ceased to amaze his family with the knowledge he gained over time. He also loved traveling and spending time outdoors at his country home.
A wonderful husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend, Bill will be greatly missed by his four children, Linda (Jerry) Cullison, Connie Davis and former son-in-law, Brian Davis, William "Bill" (Jan) Hosler Jr., and Robert "Bob" (Kim) Hosler; 9 grandchildren, Jessica Hosler, Jerilyn (Matt) Rademacher, David (Chhavy) Cullison, Joel (Kelly Schoenbeck) Davis, Jenna (Nick) Jackson, Marlena (Josh) McCarty, Olivia (Logan) Boucher, Andrew Hosler, and Grant Hosler; great-grandchildren, Alex, Eric, Parker, Clark, Miles, and Jackson; sister, Fran (Dan) Davis; brother, Charlie (Debi) Hosler; brother-in-law, Bob Miles; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Bette Jane (Duncan) Hosler; infant son, James; and his sister, Mary Miles.
Friends and family may call at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 5-8 P.M., Sunday, March 3, 2019, where a Vigil Service will be held at 5 P.M.
The family requests that memorials in Bill's name be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 1, 2019