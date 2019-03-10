|
William Keith "Bill" Sidwell Jr.
Newark - Bill was born January 10, 1939 in Newark, Ohio and passed away February 22, 2019 in Brandon, FL. Bill is survived by his wife, Muriel Sue Farnham Sidwell, his 3 adult sons and their spouses, and 2 granddaughters. He is preceded in death by his parents William and Helen Sidwell.
A Celebration of Life event will be held on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Alley Park in Lancaster, OH at 2:00 p.m. Please come and share a fun memory of Bill. In memory of Bill, please consider a donation to The Billy Graham Evangelistic Assn.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 10, 2019