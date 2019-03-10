Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Alley Park
Lancaster, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Sidwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Keith "Bill" Sidwell Jr.


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
William Keith "Bill" Sidwell Jr. Obituary
William Keith "Bill" Sidwell Jr.

Newark - Bill was born January 10, 1939 in Newark, Ohio and passed away February 22, 2019 in Brandon, FL. Bill is survived by his wife, Muriel Sue Farnham Sidwell, his 3 adult sons and their spouses, and 2 granddaughters. He is preceded in death by his parents William and Helen Sidwell.

A Celebration of Life event will be held on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Alley Park in Lancaster, OH at 2:00 p.m. Please come and share a fun memory of Bill. In memory of Bill, please consider a donation to The Billy Graham Evangelistic Assn.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.