William "Bill" L. Amos, III
Newark - William "Bill" L. Amos, III, 54 of Newark, died 9:53 PM, Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Genesis Hospital following a lengthy illness.
He was born Thursday, March 17, 1966 in Newark, the son of William LeRoy. Amos, Jr. and Beverly J. (Banks) Ramsey.
Bill had a great sense of humor and had a love for all animals, but cats and cows were his favorite. He loved holidays and holiday decorating. He was very proud of his large collection of Halloween and Christmas items. Bill was a history buff and loved antiquing, genealogy, and was a collector of many things. He worked at J.C. Penny Distribution Center for many years.
Bill is survived by his father: LeRoy (Debbie) Amos, Jr. of Hanover; his mother: Beverly J. Ramsey of Heath; one sister: Kathy (Randy) Hinkle of Heath; four nephews: Nathan, Cody, Cameron and Evan; his significant other: Connie Barker of Newark; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Bill was preceded in death by his step-father: Brian Ramsey.
Per Bill's wishes no services will be held. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com
Published in Advocate from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.