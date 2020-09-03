1/
William L. VanAllen
William L. Van Allen

Newark - Graveside funeral services celebrating the life of William L. Van Allen, 81, of Newark, will be held at Smith Chapel Cemetery, Newark, 10 A.M., Saturday, September 5, 2020, with Fr. Anthony Lonzo as celebrant. Military honors will be provided by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.

Bill, a parishioner of the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, died at the Selma Markowitz Care Center of Hospice of Central Ohio on Thursday, September 3, 2020. He was born in Hanover, Ohio on January 3, 1939, to the late Daniel Vernon Van Allen and Mabel Helen (Grover) Van Allen.

Bill served with the United States Navy and was retired from the Newark Air Force Base where he worked for many years as a technical writer. As a gun enthusiast, Bill was a high power rifle competitor and member of the Zanesville Rifle Club, NRA, CMP, and also enjoyed working with ham radios and electronics.

He will be greatly missed by his daughter, Suzy McClary; sister, Rebecca Marie Lake; granddaughter, Berae Marie McClary; brother, James (Connie) Van Allen; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Julie Jean (Falfas) Van Allen; and siblings, Daniel Worth Van Allen and Virginia Leigh (Charlie) Montgomery.

REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave, Newark, is assisting the family with arrangements.








Published in Advocate from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Smith Chapel Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
