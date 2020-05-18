|
William Lavery
Newark - William Richard Lavery, 72, of Newark, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. He was born in Newark, on April 28, 1948, a son of the late William R. and Helen Louise (Hoffer) Lavery. He was a Vietnam Era US Navy veteran and had tended many bars in the Newark area. Many around town will remember him as "The Candle Man". He loved life and lived it to the fullest.
He is survived by his daughter, Tammy Lavery; brother Fred (Betty) Lavery and their children, Mellissa Lavery and William (Carolina) Lavery, nephews Cole and Hudson and niece Ellie and many, many friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Rebecca Sue Lavery and brother Charles Allen Lavery.
A Celebration of Life service is planned for a later date.
The Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lavery family: www.hoskinsonfuneral.com
Published in the Advocate from May 18 to May 19, 2020