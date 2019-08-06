|
William Leslie Wheeler
NEWARK -
William Leslie Wheeler, 84, of Newark, passed away at his residence in Newark on August 3, 2019. He was born in East Fultonham, Ohio on February 6, 1935 to the late Philip S. and Gertrude (Markle) Wheeler.
Private services will be held for the family at Newark Memorial Gardens, with military honors observed by the Licking County Veteran's Alliance.
A celebration of life service for William will be held at a later date.
William proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Prior to retirement, he was a plumber for over 30 years. He was a member of the Newark Elk's Lodge. William enjoyed golfing, running and spending time with his wife and family.
Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Marjorie A. (Lescody) Wheeler, whom he married January 18, 1958; daughter, Kimberly (Gregory) Craig; son, Kevin (Holly) Wheeler; brother, Terry Wheeler; grandchildren, Ashley (Gil) Bernard, James Scott and Conner Craig; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Bernice, Joyce and Marjory; and brother, Paul.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of William to Foundation For Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058-0430.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 6, 2019