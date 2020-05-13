|
|
William M Settlemoir Jr.
William M Settlemoir Jr. born January 6, 1946 was reunited with his father Robert C. Allen and mother Mable Marie (Bell) Allen and sisters Sandy, Kay and Linda on Sunday May 10, 2020. Bill whom was loved by family and friends died at the age of 74. He loved his family and friends, as well as his lottery and Ohio State Buckeyes. Bill is survived by his wife Becky (Centek) Settlemoir of Pataskala Ohio and his beloved canine Oreo. His sons Rob Settlemoir and wife Tara Settlemoir of Pataskala Ohio, Jason M. Settlemoir of New Jersey, sister Bobbie Hankins and husband Donny Hankins of Florida. Grandchildren: Robert A Settlemoir Jr., Travis Settlemoir, and Jeffrey Settlemoir. Bill had several other family members including nieces, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and step grandchildren. Lifetime friends (Brothers) Dave Stone, John Maynard and Jimmy Stover for over 50 years of friendship. Graveside Services will be held at 1pm Tuesday, May 19th at Jefferson Cemetery in Blacklick Ohio, Reynoldsburg New Albany Road. You will be sadly missed but in our hearts forever. We love and miss you. Arrangements by The Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes.
Published in the Advocate from May 13 to May 15, 2020