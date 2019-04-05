|
William (Willy) Moore Wells V
Portland, OR -
June 23, 1950 - February 23, 2019
A memorial service honoring the life of William Moore Wells V will be held in Portland Oregon on April 6, 2019. Willy passed away February 23, 2019 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland. He was born at the Newark Hospital on Buena Vista Street on June 23, 1950 to Dr. William Moore Wells IV and Roberta Seip Wells.
After graduation for High School in Greenbrier, West Virginia and College from Franklin University in Columbus, Ohio, Willy moved to Phoenix, Arizona then to Portland, Oregon. He retired after thirty years working for the Union Pacific Railroad in the Portland rail yard as a Brakeman. Willy married Ruth McNutt Wells in 1986 who also worked for the Union Pacific Railroad. Willy loved his family, his friends, his home and his life in Portland.
Willy is survived by his wife Ruth McNutt Wells, his son William Moore Wells VI (Will) and daughter-in-law Sara Addis Wells. He is also survived by his sister, Sally Baranski (Wells) of Greer, SC, brothers Steve Wells of Pittsburg, PA and Bruce Wells of Aurora, IL.
The family would like to thank you for your thoughts during this time of grief for prayer and to keep his memory alive as the kind, life loving soul he was while with us on Earth.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019