Granville - William F. "Bill" Nichols Sr, 70, of Granville, died Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital surrounded by family and friends. He was born August 18, 1948 in Londonderry, OH to the late Charles and Emma (Estep) Nichols.



Bill graduated from Granville H.S. class of 1968. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era as Sergeant in the 36th Engineering Battalion. He worked at G.E., Diebold where he was a foreman and served as a Union Representative, and retired from Boeing. He was a lifetime member of International Union of Electronic Engineering, and a past member of the Southern Time Band as well as the VFW, Moose, and Eagles. Bill enjoyed watching football, NASCAR, cheering for the Reds, and bird watching, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.



He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Mary; daughter, Nicole Nichols (Jeremy Rine); step children, Neil Mowery (Stacy), Beth Seemann (Brian), and Tim Mowery; 10 grandchildren, and one granddaughter on the way; two great grandchildren; Carolyn Nichols, mother of Nicole and Billy; brother, Lawrence Nichols (Jeanette); sisters, Marilyn Brest (Kevin), Hazel Joyce, and Janice Rood; and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, William "Billy" Nichols Jr.; sister, Charlene Puckett, and brothers-in-law, Joe Joyce and Robert (Bob) Rood.



Visitation will be Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark, where the funeral service will be Thursday at 1:00 PM with Pastor John Fields officiating. Burial will follow the service in Wilson Cemetery where military honors will be presented by the Licking County Veteran Alliance.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 1240 E. 9th St, Cleveland, OH 44199



