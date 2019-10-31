|
|
William "Bill" P. Lavelle
Newark - Funeral Services celebrating the life of William "Bill" P. Lavelle, 89, of Newark, will be held at St. John's United Church of Christ, 11 A.M., Saturday, November 2, 2019, with Rev. William Rauch as celebrant. Friends and family may call at the church one hour prior to the funeral service. Private inurnment services will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Bill died peacefully at Licking Memorial Hospital on October 29, 2019. He was born November 19, 1929 in Newark to the late William H. and Helen (Richardson) Lavelle.
In summer of 1946, Bill started working at Cedar Hill Cemetery between his junior and senior years at Newark High School. After graduation, he continued this work for five years, while employed at other places, until he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He served two years from January, 1951 until January, 1953. During this time, Bill attained the rank of Corporal, Chief Clerk in Battalion Headquarters of the 695th AFA, Ft. Knox, Kentucky. After discharge, he worked at Owens Corning as a draftsman.
In October, 1953, Bill was appointed Superintendent of Cedar Hill Cemetery by Mayor John Swank of Newark, a position held until his retirement April, 1982. He was then appointed General Manager of Union Cemetery in Columbus, Ohio, transitioning in 1996 to Treasurer of the Board of Trustees. From 2000 to 2014, Bill served as President of Union Cemetery. He continued as a cemetery board member until final retirement on Dec. 31, 2015 - for a combined 62 years in the cemetery business.
In 1954, Bill joined the Ohio Association of Cemetery Superintendents & Officials [OACS&O] as the youngest superintendent and attended his first of over 50 conventions as a dedicated member. Bill was first elected to the Executive Committee in 1963 and was the first speaker at the first Mid-Year Conference in 1967 in Columbus. He held various offices throughout his membership including President (1968-69); Secretary-Treasurer (1969-1979); and Executive Committee for 17 years.
Bill was appointed by Governor George Voinovich in 1993 to a three-year term for the formation of the Ohio Cemetery Dispute Resolution Committee, as approved by State Legislature. Bill was also an active member of the International Cemetery & Funeral Association (ICFA, formerly the American Cemetery Assoc). He achieved the highest award possible within his profession, Certified Cemetery Executive, conferred in 1988 by the association, the first CCE designation of a cemeterian in the State of Ohio. Bill was honored in 2006 in Las Vegas, with induction into the Half-Century Club of ICFA, and during the 200th Year celebration of Union Cemetery in Columbus.
Throughout his life as a resident of Newark, Bill was heavily involved in public service to the community. In addition to his 32 years at Cedar Hill Cemetery, he served a two-year term on Newark City Council's Finance Committee, and as Vice Chairman of the Personnel Committee; five years with Newark Civil Service Commission; as Past President, Secretary, and 60-year member of Newark Lions Club; as Secretary and member of Governing Board of Directors of A Call To College.
A member of St. John's United Church of Christ since 1952, Bill served two terms on the Church Council and was the oldest living Past President of the Congregation. He was a 60-year member of Acme Lodge #554, Free and Accepted Masons. He played as part of the Newark High School Basketball Team in 1947 that won the Central Ohio League championship. He was a basketball official for 27 years, working high school, college and tournament games across the entire State of Ohio. In 1968, Bill was appointed Commissioner of the newly organized Licking County League. He enjoyed making his own wine since 1976, even attended a wine making course at OSU - Newark. Billiards was another passion for Bill. As a "AA" ranked player and instructor, he enjoyed the game since the age of eight years old.
Bill and his wife, Virginia, traveled extensively, visiting all 50 states and 7 continents. Together, they volunteered as ushers at The Midland Theatre, each serving over 1200 hours since the theatre re-opened in 2002 - the first to reach such a milestone.
Bill is survived by his devoted wife of 68 years, Virginia Walker Lavelle; children, Gayle (Kurt) Miller and W. Dana Lavelle; four grandchildren, Jillian (Sean) Gulick, Patrick Miller (Emma Jandel), W. Spencer Lavelle and Taylor Lavelle; three great-grandchildren, Olivia Grace Gulick, William P. Gulick, and Onyx W. Lavelle; and many beloved relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Betty M. (Gene) Lavelle McKee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bill's name can be made to one of the following: St. John's United Church of Christ Foundation; A Call to College; or Boys & Girls Club of Newark.
REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive Newark is assisting the family with arrangements. To share your memory of Bill or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019