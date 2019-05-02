Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
William "Bill" Phillips


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William "Bill" Phillips Obituary
William "Bill" Phillips

Newark - William Dean "Bill" Phillips, 76, of Newark, died Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Hospice Center. He was born February 23, 1943 in Dennison, OH to the late Carl Phillips and Edith Bates.

Bill was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. He was a teacher for 32 years and also coached baseball, basketball, and football. He was a volunteer at the Licking County Food Pantry for several years. He enjoyed rooting for OSU football, Cleveland Indians, and Cleveland Browns.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Alice Phillips; two grandchildren, Anna Butcher of Milwaukee, WI and Logan Crampton of St. Louisville, OH; brother-in-law, Francis "Pete" Markley of Fairview, WV; three sisters-in-law, Carolyn Jones of Farmington, WV, Mary Jane Thralls (John) of Hurricane, WV, and Donna Hill (Graham) of Atlanta, GA; two nieces, Linette and Jennifer Phillips; and several cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Renee Phillips; and brother, Ronald Phillips.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Christ United Methodist Church, 10 N. Cedar St. Newark, OH 43055 and/or Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.

Visitation will be Friday from 10 AM- 1 PM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark, where the funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM with Pastor Patricia Iddings officiating.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate on May 2, 2019
