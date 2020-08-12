William R. Wolfle
Heath - Funeral services celebrating the life of William Richard Wolfle, 74, of Heath, will be held at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 1 P.M., Friday, August 14, 2020, with Rev. Mark Katrick as celebrant. Calling hours will be held at the funeral home from 11-1 P.M., prior to the service. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery with military honors provided by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
Bill, a United States Navy Vietnam Veteran, died at home with his family by his side on Monday, August 10, 2020. He was born in Newark, Ohio on December 11, 1945, to the late Raymond John and Luella May (Rogers) Wolfle.
He attended Newark High School and worked for many years at Schuler Engineering, retiring from Ohio Steel. Bill was devoted to his family, and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was a father figure to many, and was selfless with his help and time whenever anyone needed a hand. He loved to laugh and make others laugh as well. His kindness will always be remembered.
Bill will be greatly missed by his wife of 40 years, Linda Jo (Padar) Wolfle; children, April (Randy) Daum, Shannon (Tom) Bauman, Brent Wolfle, and Daniel Wolfle; extended family, Amy (James) Conway; grandchildren, Sierra Barrett (Raymond Rodriguez), Lauren Barrett (Cody Breneman), Jansen Anderson (Kristen Crock), Sydney (Jeff) Schindler, Joe Meldrum, Brittany Anderson, Brandon Wolfle, Melody Wolfle, and Lilly Wolfle; great-grandchildren, Rayden, Sophia, Julian, Violet, and Hayden, soon to be born; many nieces and nephews; and his best friend of over 60 years, Ed Hummel.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sisters, Rosemary C. Wolfle and Shirley Carico.
Your condolences for the family and memories of Bill can be shared by visiting: www.reedegan.com
