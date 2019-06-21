|
|
William Riffe
Johnstown - William Earl Riffe, 97, long-time resident of Johnstown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the home of his son. His heart is now made whole again as he reunites with his beloved Hope who passed away September 11, 2012. Family will receive friends at 10 AM with the funeral to follow at 11 AM on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Crouse-Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home, 225 N. Main Street, Johnstown, OH with Cal Alexander officiating with burial in Green Hill Cemetery. Earl was born January 30, 1922, near Clover, WV to the late Carl and Ida (Post) Riffe, youngest of four. Hope and Earl were married on August 8, 1941, and moved to Ohio shortly after, first settling in Croton and then Johnstown. He began working for the Ohio Central Telephone Company in 1945 until his retirement in 1985. He took great pride in his work and work ethics, and, to this day, he could tell about stringing wire and climbing poles throughout the territory in all kinds of weather, and also making lasting friends of his coworkers. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, enjoyed word puzzles, listening to his CDs, cutting and splitting wood and also making furniture of which his roll-top desk was his most proud piece. They also enjoyed spending months in Ocala, Florida, for over 20 years. Survived by daughter, Carolyn (John) Ach of Beavercreek, son, Kevin (Shannon) Riffe of Johnstown, five grandchildren Tracy (Eric) Brooks of Ft. Wayne, IN; Brian (Michelle) Ach of West Orange, NJ; Haley (Harrison) Hall of Johnstown; Ryley and Devyn Dyer of Johnstown; four great-grandchildren: Kyle, Morgan, Rachel Brooks and Hazel Hall, several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by son, David Riffe, granddaughter Whitney Riffe, Brother Lee Riffe and Sisters Pauline Holland and Eula Snyder. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Earl to the Central Ohio Hospice, 2269 Cherry Valley Road, Newark, OH, 43055. We thank his nurses and care he received—they were wonderful support. An online memorial will be available at www.ckfraley.com
Published in the Advocate on June 21, 2019