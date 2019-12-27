|
|
William Robert Parker
Granville - A funeral service for William Robert Parker, 85, of Granville, OH will be held at 5pm Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home with Gary "Bucky" Mowrey officiating where military honors will be conducted by the Licking County Veterans Alliance. Family will receive friends from 4-5pm Monday prior to the service at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH. Bill passed away unexpectedly December 26, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital Emergency facility. He was born October 27, 1934 in Chicago, IL to George T. and Linda (Fuller) Parker. Bill was a graduate of Elmhurst High School and joined the U.S. Navy where he served 4 years in aviation electronics. After he finished his term in the Navy, he went on to graduate from Bradley University with a Bachelor of Science and Masters Degree in Electronics Engineering. He obtained a pilot's license in 1979. He started his engineering career at Moltronics in Clarendon Hills, IL followed by 25 years at Resinoid Engineering in Newark, OH. In 1994, he obtained his real estate license and then managed the Newark Branch of A.J. Parker Real Estate before retiring in 2010. For many years he was an avid member of the Coast Guard Auxillary and enjoyed weekend patrols on Buckeye Lake as well as teaching boating safety classes. He is survived by his wife, Adajune (Helle) Parker, daughters Rebecca (Dale) Hilliard, Phyllis Parker, Grandsons: Jason (Sarah), Brandon (Jalynn) and Scott (Alyssa) Chordas, Granddaughter: Sonya (Alex) Lagassie, and three great granddaughters and a great grandson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Roxi-Ann Donovan. To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019