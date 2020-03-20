|
William Sayre
William Arthur Sayre, 79, of Pickerington, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. A private graveside service will take place at Patatskala Cemetery. Memorial service will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd. SE, Newark, OH 43055 or Davis Heart & Lung Research Fund at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 110 DHLRI, 473 W. 12th Ave., Columbus, OH 43210 in William's memory. Donations to above will go to advance research in cardio vascular and pulmonary diseases. An online memorial will be available at www.kauberfraley.com
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2020