Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
William Scott Broseus

William Scott Broseus Obituary
William Scott Broseus

Newark - Funeral services celebrating the life of William Scott Broseus, 62, of Newark, will be held at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 2:30 P.M. Saturday, February 8, 2020, with Fr. David Sizemore as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery with military honors provided by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.

Scott, a United States Army Veteran, died at The Ohio State University Medical Center on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. He was born in Newark, Ohio on November 3, 1957, to Connie (McDaniel) Broseus of Utica, Ohio, and the late William N. Broseus.

Scott was a 1976 graduate of Utica High School and worked in the construction and contracting industry for may years. He was an avid lover of music and played guitar in Nashville and traveled with multiple USO tours. Scott was also a great fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns.

In addition to his mother, Scott is survived by his wife, Gina (Dondrea) Broseus; his sons, William Broseus and Steven Broseus; step-children, Casey Cunningham and Carley Cunningham; 8 grandchildren; brothers, Timothy (Peach) Broseus and Brian (Debbie) Broseus; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may call at the funeral home from 4-7 P.M., Friday, February 7, 2020.

To share your memory of Scott or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
