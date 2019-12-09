|
William T. Crothers, Sr.
Newark - William T. Crothers Sr., age 76, of Newark, passed away at his home on Friday, December 6, 2019. He was born on July 18, 1943 to the late Richard and Jean (Mason) Crothers in Newark, OH.
A funeral service will be held at 7pm on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055. Family will greet friends from 1-3pm and 5-7pm at the funeral home prior to the service.
Bill retired from Owens Corning in 1989. He was known for his humor and loving demeanor. He was a huge dirt track and NASCAR racing fan and especially loved rooting for The Ohio State Buckeyes. Bill also enjoyed going to casinos and fishing. He was always ready to help on any project with his son, Bill Jr., and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, of 54 years, Judy (Spinks) Crothers; children, Kelly (Matthew) Dunlop and William T. (Jennifer) Crothers, Jr.; grandchildren, Christopher (Chelsie) Warth, Jefferson (Nick Baker) Warth, Reganne and Alaska Dunlop; siblings, Larry (Mary Jane) Crothers, Joyce (Wayne) Fogle, Janet (Mike) Bush, Betty (Dave) Wise, and Rick (Karen) Crothers. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Lynn Crothers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Tony Stewart Foundation, 438 Southpoint Circle
Brownsburg, IN 46112-2203.
