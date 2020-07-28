William T. Mills
William (Bill) was born in Alexandria, Ohio to the late Thomas J. Mills and Edna B. Clupper Mills.
He was a former resident of Newark Care and Rehabilitation, Newark, and passed away in the care of Hospice of Central Ohio
at Licking Memorial Hospital of pneumonia and COVID-19 complications.
Surviving are his children Mary Mills, Bobbie Fowler, Nancy Long, Susan West and Thomas Mills; 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his former wife, Rosemary; sons William and John; daughter, Patricia; and grandson, Christopher.
A private funeral service will be held for the family with Pastor Mark Falls.