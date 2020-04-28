|
|
William Webster
Utica - William John Webster, age 72, of Utica, was born on November 14, 1947 and passed away on Monday, April 27th, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Elsie (Burrell) Webster, and nephew Mike Cody.
Bill graduated from Utica High School in 1965 and served in the U.S. Army. After leaving the Army he went on to work at the Air Force Base in Heath, Ohio.
Throughout life he had many passions including the beach, cars, and his dogs. He helped with the Jaycees in Utica for several years and one of his favorite projects was the car show and always tried to attend car shows around the county any chance he got. He really enjoyed the years that he spent living on sandy beaches from Myrtle on down to Florida and through those years always had a lab as a faithful companion.
Surviving are his children Staci (Vic) Fluhart of Newark, and Scott (Mandy) Webster of Mount Vernon, Sister Janet (Joe) McCollum of Newark, Grandchildren Austin and Justin Fluhart, Lane, Gabi, and Aden Webster, Breck and Brayden Daughriety. He is also survived by 1 niece Cindy Preston and her daughters Tori and Lexi Preston.
No public services will be held at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Licking County Humane society.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020