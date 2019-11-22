Services
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
(913) 438-6444
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:30 PM
William "Bill" Welch


1956 - 2019
William "Bill" Welch Obituary
William "Bill" Welch

William "Bill" Welch passed from this life on November 20, 2019 after a short but fierce fight with brain cancer. He was born in Newark, OH on September 9, 1956 to Mary and Bill Welch, who predeceased him. His work ethic was unparalleled over the last 30 years in the HVAC industry. He also served as the building committee chairman for several years for Lenexa Baptist Church. His biggest joy in life was his family—wife Joyce, sons Mike (Shannon), Brian (Lauren) and six grandchildren. His retirement dream was to have fishing trips with them in a new boat. He was predeceased by his sister Dottie and is survived by his sister Kim (CR) Riebesell and Terie (Todd) Iden, nieces, nephews, and many friends. Services will be held at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS on November 25 at 1:30pm. Visitation one hour prior. Interment will be at Johnson County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the in his memory. Online condolences at www.porterfuneral home.com
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
