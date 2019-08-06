|
William Wright
Hebron - Funeral services, celebrating the life of William E. Wright, 74, of Hebron, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019, in the chapel of The Kirkersville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service with Clifford Mason as celebrant. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Glen Rest Memorial Estates, Reynoldsburg.
Bill died early Monday, August 5, 2019 in Newark following an extended illness. He was born in Lancaster, on September 24, 1944, the son of the late Edgar Howard "Doc" and Frances Rose (Grills) Wright. Bill was a member of the graduating class of Lakewood H.S., 1962, He served honorably in the US Navy during the Vietnam Era, and was retired from D.B. Roberts manufacturing.
He was an active member of the Hebron Christian Church and was Post Treasurer for the Hebron Post #285 of the American Legion.
He enjoyed golfing, family times and travel. He also had served as caregiver for his wife for the last several years.
He is survived by his loving family: wife Judy (Crook) whom he married on June 30, 1970, children Bill (Tina) Wright of Newark, Andrea (Jeff) Bradley of Thornville, sister Maureen Skidmore of Nokomis, Fl., special honorary daughter Emmie (Peter) Verhulst of The Netherlands; grandchildren Patricia and Jessica Wright, Thomas (Cayla) Bradley and Daniel (Kendale) Bradley; along with great grandchildren Bailey, Kyleigh, Rowan, Ashton and Ayven; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home, 285 E Main Street in Kirkersville.
The family prefers that memorials be directed to the foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Bill and the Wright family.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 6, 2019