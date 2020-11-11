Willie O. Kelly, JrNewark - Willie Odum Kelly, Jr, age 59, of Newark, passed away at the Selma Markowitz Care Center. He was born on January 18, 1961 to Mr. and Mrs. Willie and Dot (Sutton) Kelly, Sr., in Joelton, TN.As per his requests, there will be no public services at this time.Willie graduated from Joelton High School in 1979 and worked at the Walmart on 21st Street for over 14 years.He is survived by his friend and caregiver, Sherrie Barnett; brothers, Jeff Kelly, Leon (Leslie) Kelly, and Roger (Debra) Kelly; sister, Valerie (Eddie) Camacho; and cousin, Kay Sutton.Willie is preceded in death by his brother David Kelly and his wife, Carrie.