Willis H. Trainor
Newark - Willis H. Trainor, age 80, of Newark, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Willis was born February 23, 1940 in Springfield, Ohio to the late Willis Henry Trainor, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth (Loudenbach) Trainor.
A veteran of the United States Air Force, Willis honorably served his country from 1962-66, with the last year in Alaska. To know Willis was to love him. He was kind, loving, and fun to be around. He loved to fish, work around the house, and be with his family. He especially loved to be around kids. He loved animals and they loved him.
Willis retired from ADB Air Solutions after 23 years of service where he had been a mechanical engineer.
Willis was very strong in his faith and sharing God's love with others. He was a long-time member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Newark where he was very active, especially with the adult choir as well as serving on various committees.
His family and his faith were very important to him. He was devoted to his wife, Thelma H. Trainor, whom he married June 13, 1964; his children, Cheryl A. and David M. Trainor; his grandchildren, Nick and Fred Trainor, Hayleigh Gordon, Douglas Haines, Jr. and Wyatt Haines; great-grandson, Owen Gordon; and many other wonderful family members including Melissa and Doug Haines, Sr.; and two cats, Puffy L. and Thomas P. Trainor.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Trainor; and a sister, Norma Swysgood.
Willis will be greatly missed by his family. Instead of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church in Newark, Licking County Coalition of Care, The Carol Strawn Center in Newark or Bella Care Hospice.
Special thanks to Bella Care Hospice and Melissa Haines for their outstanding care.
A memorial service for Willis will be held next summer at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home is honored to care for Willis and his family.