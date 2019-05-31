|
Wilton Brinkley
Granville - Wilton C. Brinkley, 84, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at his home in Granville, Ohio after a long illness.
He was born in Millboro, Virginia to the late William H. and Cathern Brinkley. Wilt served his country in the U.S. Air Force. While stationed at Ethan Allen Air Force Base in Winooski, Vermont, he met the love of his life, Rita, who was a nursing student. They were married in Bellows Falls, Vermont in 1959. After living in Falls Church, Virginia, Marietta, Georgia, and Franklin, Indiana, they moved to Granville in 1966 where Wilt accepted a position as a quality control agent for the Defense Logistics Agency, working for many years out of Newark Air Force Base.
A proud lifetime member of the Blue Grass Hunt Club in Virginia, Wilt enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. He was a Sertoma member, sports enthusiast, and dedicated (although limited, in the opinion of some partners) golfer. He coached Little League teams, refereed basketball games and umpired softball and baseball games. In addition, he officiated high school football games for 25 years and was a member of the Chain Gang with the Granville High School football team for many years.
Wilt enjoyed his family immensely, especially his grandsons. He was known for his dry wit and jokester tendencies, as his many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, hunting buddies and assorted other victims can testify.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Rita; daughter Lisa Shahan and her husband, John of Allen, Maryland; grandson Kyle Shahan and his wife, Annmarie of La Plata, Maryland; grandson Dustin Shahan and his wife Rachel, of Durham, North Carolina; two great granddaughters, Caroline Marie and Lydia Elise; and brothers Grant Brinkley of Verona, Virginia and Larry Brinkley of Post Falls, Idaho.
In addition to his parents, Wilt was preceded in death by his siblings, William "Bud" Brinkley, Hugh "Dutch" Brinkley, Faye Serkedakis, and Elsie "Mike" Puglisi.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at Woodland Union Church in Millboro, Virginia on June 8, 2019 at 11:00, Pastor David George officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Woodland Union Church in Millboro or the .
Published in the Advocate on May 31, 2019