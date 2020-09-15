1/1
Winifred M. Buxton
1934 - 2020
Winifred M. Buxton

HEATH - A graveside service for Winifred M. Buxton, 86, of Heath, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday at Newark Memorial Gardens, with Pastors Steve Osborne and Claude Mathis officiating.

Winifred, a homemaker, passed away September 15, 2020, at the Selma Markowitz Hospice Care Center. She was born March 7, 1934, in Newark, to the late Albert and Lucy (McKean) Howell.

She was a 50-year member of the OES Chapter 305, and she attended the Alive Vineyard church.

She is survived by her children, Beverly Buxton of Heath, Cynthia Wheeler of Heath, and Tim (Sharon) Buxton of Newark; grandchildren, Josh Buxton of Coshocton, Carissa Wheeler of Heath, and Brad (Lizz) Wheeler of Heath; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild, and brother-in-law, Paul C. Kennedy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles F. Buxton; sisters, Roberta (Ronnie) Luckeydoo and Sally Kennedy.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058-0430.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.








Published in Advocate from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Newark Memorial Gardens
