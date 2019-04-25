|
Mrs. Yetta Hubbell
Casselberry, FL - Mrs. Yetta Hubbell , age 89 of Casselberry, Florida, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Longwood, FL. She was born June 12, 1929 in Buffalo, NY, daughter of Hursh and Betty (Rowe) Yost.
Yetta worked and retired as a shipping planner for Kaiser Aluminum. She and husband Robert used the Foster family farm and developed Foster Manor in Thornville, OH. Yetta loved her cats, traveling, dancing, playing card games and social clubs. She was the last remaining charter member of Amvets Post 51, Thornville, OH.
Yetta is survived by sons Brad Foster of Casselberry, FL., Craig (Kim) Foster of Hebron, OH., Rod (Laura) Foster of Somerset, OH., and sister Yolanda (Walter) Nussie of Newton Falls, OH. She was a grandmother to 3. Lisa (Garret) Parkinson of Orlando, FL., Jennifer (Cory) Lauer of Bonita Springs, FL., and Curt Foster of Glenford, OH. She had 6 great grandchildren. Yetta was preceded in by husbands Robert Foster, Lester Hubbell and grandson Curt Foster. At a later date Yetta's urn is to be buried along side her husband Robert Foster at Magnolia Cemetery, Lecanto, FL.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 25, 2019