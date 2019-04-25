Resources
More Obituaries for Yetta Hubbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yetta Hubbell


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Yetta Hubbell Obituary
Mrs. Yetta Hubbell

Casselberry, FL - Mrs. Yetta Hubbell , age 89 of Casselberry, Florida, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Longwood, FL. She was born June 12, 1929 in Buffalo, NY, daughter of Hursh and Betty (Rowe) Yost.

Yetta worked and retired as a shipping planner for Kaiser Aluminum. She and husband Robert used the Foster family farm and developed Foster Manor in Thornville, OH. Yetta loved her cats, traveling, dancing, playing card games and social clubs. She was the last remaining charter member of Amvets Post 51, Thornville, OH.

Yetta is survived by sons Brad Foster of Casselberry, FL., Craig (Kim) Foster of Hebron, OH., Rod (Laura) Foster of Somerset, OH., and sister Yolanda (Walter) Nussie of Newton Falls, OH. She was a grandmother to 3. Lisa (Garret) Parkinson of Orlando, FL., Jennifer (Cory) Lauer of Bonita Springs, FL., and Curt Foster of Glenford, OH. She had 6 great grandchildren. Yetta was preceded in by husbands Robert Foster, Lester Hubbell and grandson Curt Foster. At a later date Yetta's urn is to be buried along side her husband Robert Foster at Magnolia Cemetery, Lecanto, FL.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.