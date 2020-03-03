|
Zachariah DeHart
Zachariah (Zach) DeHart was born in Portsmouth, OH on July 27, 1934, to Earl and Mary DeHart and grew up in Greenfield, OH, with siblings Earl, Edwar, Irma and Mary Louise (all deceased). He married Doris (Gray) in 1955, while in the USMC serving in Twenty Nine Palms, California and as a member of the Marine Corp Band. He also served as Camp Bugler at Camp Fisher in Japan. Survivng are wife, Doris of Pataskala; sons, Brian (Linda) of Johnstown and Bruce (Kelly) of Pataskala; granddaughters, Erin (Ernie) Blue of Reynoldsburg and Emily (Matt) Dillon of Columbus and great-grandchildren, Harlen and Dakota Lines, Waylon, Dallas and Lincoln Dillon and Josiah, Carson and Cooper Blue. Zach taught at Ohio State Barber College for 13 years and owned and operated his own shop in Pataskala after association with both The Neil House and The Columbus Athletic Club in Columbus. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Pataskala, enjoying more than 40 years as a member of their Chancel Choir. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, 289 S. Main St., Pataskala, OH 43062. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at Pataskala United Methodist Church, 458 S. Main St., Pataskala, OH with Rev. Nicole Baker officiating. Interment will follow at Jersey Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The James Cancer Center, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, OH 43210 in Zach's memory. An online memorial will be available at www.kauberfraley.com
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 3 to Mar. 12, 2020