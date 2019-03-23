Resources
More Obituaries for Zelma Dooley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zelma Jean Dooley


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Zelma Jean Dooley Obituary
Zelma Jean Dooley

Harbor Hills - Zelma Jean Dooley, 85, of Harbor Hills, passed away at her home.

Jean was born May 3, 1933, in Winston Salem, North Carolina to the late Harry J and Agnes L. Vaughn Long. She married her loving husband Earl Edward Dooley on September 7, 1963 in Pataskala. They enjoyed riding motorcycles and going camping together. Zelma was a member of the Thornville United Methodist Church, Am Vets Auxiliary for 20 years, and had worked at White Castle for 10 years.

She loved playing cards at the Am Vets and playing Bingo at Hebron and Buckeye Lake.

Honoring her requests, there will be no visitation or funeral service. She will be entombed with her beloved husband in the Forest Lawn Garden Mausoleum, Columbus.

HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Hebron, is honored to care for the Dooley family.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.