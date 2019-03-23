|
Zelma Jean Dooley
Harbor Hills - Zelma Jean Dooley, 85, of Harbor Hills, passed away at her home.
Jean was born May 3, 1933, in Winston Salem, North Carolina to the late Harry J and Agnes L. Vaughn Long. She married her loving husband Earl Edward Dooley on September 7, 1963 in Pataskala. They enjoyed riding motorcycles and going camping together. Zelma was a member of the Thornville United Methodist Church, Am Vets Auxiliary for 20 years, and had worked at White Castle for 10 years.
She loved playing cards at the Am Vets and playing Bingo at Hebron and Buckeye Lake.
Honoring her requests, there will be no visitation or funeral service. She will be entombed with her beloved husband in the Forest Lawn Garden Mausoleum, Columbus.
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Hebron, is honored to care for the Dooley family.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 23, 2019